          Busy Reds in on Realmuto, but would he make them a contender?

          EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON
          11:00 AM ET
          Buster Olney
          The last time the Cincinnati Reds won a postseason series, Joey Votto was 12 years old, Bret Boone was the team's second baseman and the organization had only recently drafted his kid brother, a third baseman out of the University of Southern California named Aaron Boone.

