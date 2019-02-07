Did Miami get enough for Realmuto? It all hinges on Sixto Sanchez

Subscribe to ESPN+ to get access to all premium articles, Fantasy tools, plus thousands of live sporting events and ESPN Originals for just $4.99/mo!

The Phillies have acquired All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto from the Marlins as they continue to remake their offense.

In dealing for baseball's best catcher, Philadelphia boosted its NL East chances while keeping the possibility of an even bigger move on the table.

