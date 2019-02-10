        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          NL West prospect guide: Who to watch on the Diamondbacks, Rockies, Dodgers, Padres and Giants

          MacKenzie Gore won't be fun for batters to step in against as he makes his way toward the majors. Zachary Lucy/Four Seam Images via AP Images
          9:03 AM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
            Follow on Twitter

          We already ran down the top 100 prospects in baseball, so now it's time go deeper by division. Today, it's the National League West, starting with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

          To jump to the other teams, click here: Rockies | Dodgers | Padres | Giants

          Division overviews: NL East | NL Central | AL East | AL Central | AL West

          Editor's note: Age is the player's age as of July 1, 2019. Players with experience in foreign major leagues such as Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball or South Korea's Korea Baseball Organization are ineligible for these rankings.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices