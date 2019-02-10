        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Projected over-under win totals that should catch your eye

          After 90 wins in 2018, could the Rays really make more noise in the standings? Kim Klement/USA Today Sports
          8:53 AM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          If you don't count fantasy league winnings (and losses, mostly), the next bet that I place on a Major League Baseball team will be the first for me. But the lines that come out of casinos are always fascinating, because the folks who set those must be really good at what they do in order to make money, and you assume there is some solid metrics behind their numbers.

          Among the team over/under win totals posted by Caesars, these are some that are eye-catching:

          • The Tampa Bay Rays: 84 ½. I'd run to take

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices