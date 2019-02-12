        <
        >
          Ten under-the-radar free agents worth a look

          There is a glut of accomplished players not named Bryce or Manny -- or even Keuchel or Kimbrel -- still out there, including Mike Moustakas. AP Photo/Morry Gash
          Feb 12, 2019
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
          Casual baseball fans are most concerned with the future homes of Manny Machado and Bryce Harper, but Justin Verlander's Monday tweet addressed a broader concern -- about the many, many players who are unsigned.

          There are good, accomplished players and interested teams still apparently in a stalemate over what the clubs are willing to pay and what the players believe to be fair-market value.

          Among them:

          1. Clay Buchholz, starting pitcher. His career has been littered with injuries and he had more last year, but when he was on the mound, he threw well for Arizona -- a 2.01 ERA in 16 starts, covering 98⅓ innings. He allowed just nine homers and 22 walks, striking out 81. He'll never been mistaken for a plow horse, the sort of starter you can pencil in for 32 starts and 180-200 innings, but Buchholz does have value.

