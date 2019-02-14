        <
        >
          Under-the-radar prospects from each MLB team

          With a more aggressive swing, Pablo Reyes showed some pop during a September call-up, giving the Pirates hope he can make an impact in 2019. AP Photo/John Minchillo
          9:35 AM ET
          • Eric LongenhagenSpecial to ESPN.com
            • Writer for Fangraphs, Sports on Earth and Crashburn Alley, among other places
            • Has done prospect scouting video work for Baseball Info Solutions, Fangraphs
          Now that pitchers and catchers already are crowding camps in both Arizona and Florida, all 30 teams have that once-a-year opportunity to evaluate all of their players in the same place at the same time. While the results of the games don't matter, spring training is still a tremendous opportunity for young players to turn a few heads, not just in the stands for fans who might not know who's down on the farm, but among coaches, managers and player development folks. What players show key decision-makers now can have a huge impact on whether they are on the radar for an open roster spot sooner than expected this spring or summer -- and we're not talking just at the back of the bench or in the bullpen, but maybe in the rotation or regular lineup.

          With that in mind, here's a look at a relatively unheralded farmhand in each MLB organization who has a chance to help advance his timetable and break into The Show, perhaps as soon as Opening Day, with a strong showing over the next six weeks.

