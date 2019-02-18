        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Who is baseball's real home run king?

          Barry Bonds connects for his 756th career home run in 2007. John G. Mabanglo/EPA
          7:10 AM ET
          • Bradford DoolittleESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Sports reporter, Kansas City Star, 2002-09
            • Writer, Baseball, Baseball Prospectus
            • Co-author, Pro Basketball Prospectus
            • Member, Baseball Writers Association of America
            • Member, Professional Basketball Writers Association
            Follow on Twitter

          Who is the real home run king? This is a topic that came up a lot earlier this month when the great Hank Aaron celebrated his 85th birthday. Aaron, whose total of 755 career homers eclipsed Babe Ruth's long-standing record of 714, was himself later passed by Barry Bonds, who ended with 762. But for well-known reasons, Bonds isn't exactly the people's choice. That would be Aaron, but even Ruth still has support in some circles.

          Luckily, it's not hard to construct a case to support whichever legend you want to support.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices