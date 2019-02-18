Who is baseball's real home run king?

Who is the real home run king? This is a topic that came up a lot earlier this month when the great Hank Aaron celebrated his 85th birthday. Aaron, whose total of 755 career homers eclipsed Babe Ruth's long-standing record of 714, was himself later passed by Barry Bonds, who ended with 762. But for well-known reasons, Bonds isn't exactly the people's choice. That would be Aaron, but even Ruth still has support in some circles.

Luckily, it's not hard to construct a case to support whichever legend you want to support.