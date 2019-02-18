        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          The Pads must be crazy! Why Manny Machado would make no sense for San Diego

          You can't blame the Padres for being interested in Manny Machado, a superstar in his prime. But the timing just isn't right, the moment isn't right, and the deal would seem destined to fall flat. EPA/MIKE NELSON
          9:15 AM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          If Manny Machado signs a deal for something in the $250 million range with the Padres, you would completely get it from his perspective. The market for him hasn't been as robust as once expected, but even when you factor in California taxes and any deferrals, that is a life-changing amount of money for any person.

          Whether he signs with the Padres or the White Sox, or perhaps pivots to the Phillies, Machado will do just fine in free agency, it appears, after a long winter's wait. Good for him.

          But once again, the pertinent question is: What in the world are the Padres thinking?

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices