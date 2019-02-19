Think Bryce and Manny are hot commodities? They can't touch Mike Trout

Mike Trout returns to his hometown of Millville, New Jersey, whenever he can -- this is where he will live when his baseball career ends -- because he can just be himself and spend hours each day with family. The folks in the town know him, he knows them, and he can go about his life being treated like their neighbor Mike -- the son of Debbie and Jeff, the brother of Teal and Tyler, Jess' husband. Editor's Picks MLB tiers: Ranking baseball's best outfielders Starting with baseball's reigning best player, out on the grass is where you find the stars to build contenders around.

In a sense, the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are a baseball version of his hometown -- a great, comfortable place where the people of the organization fully appreciate him for who he is. He knows them, they know him, and knowing how much he does for them daily, the organization endeavors to give him his space, to allow him to do what he wants to do. When the Angels are home, Trout leaves his house near the water, heads to the park and plays the game he loves, his professional life as free of complication as any superstar could hope for. Millville West.

The question is: Will Trout's desire to win the most important games of the year drive him out of this safe place in southern California?