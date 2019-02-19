        <
          Machado deal accelarates Padres' path back to the postseason

          Few players have more talent than Machado (2:03)

          Tim Kurkjian reflects on Manny Machado's amazing skill set and his on-field controversies as he joins the Padres on a $300 million contract. (2:03)

          1:44 PM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
          Manny Machado has been a six-win player in three of the last four years, missing when he had some terrible luck on balls in play in the first half of 2017 -- even though his batted-ball data remained consistent -- and he has reached 5.0 WAR in four of his five full, healthy seasons in the majors. He's an elite defensive third baseman who could slide over to shortstop if needed, although the San Diego Padres actually need him far more at third. And he has enough power to still hit 25-30 homers even playing half his games at Petco.

