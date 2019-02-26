        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Keith Law's top 30 2019 MLB draft prospects

          Oregon State's Adley Rutschman is as close to a can't-miss player that you'll find in the 2019 draft crop. Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
          7:00 AM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
            Follow on Twitter

          It's just not a good draft class this year. It's not good up at the top and not in terms of depth, with a particular paucity of college pitchers and some modest strength in the middle infield in high schools and college. I do think the No. 1 pick today would be clear, and that the performance college bats listed below will all settle into the top 20 or so as most teams gravitate toward the perceived safety of that group.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices