          Even without Arenado, the next free-agent class will be loaded

          It appears there will be even more free agents next fall than there were this winter. And the upper echelon of stars -- including Xander Bogaerts -- is strong. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
          8:40 AM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
          Nolan Arenado need not worry about the impact of the free-agent market on his financial future anymore, nor should Aaron Hicks, or any of the other players who've landed multi-year deals this spring. You can debate whether they could've gotten more money by waiting until next fall, but the newly signed players now at least possess peace of mind, as well as the guaranteed dollars.

          They will be in the minority among the ranks of players, because as of today, it appears there will be even more free agents next fall -- perhaps in the range of 250, by the time teams complete their increasingly draconian decisions on whether to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Teams have seemingly been adjusting their offseason strategy because that pool of free agents continues to grow, increasing the likelihood they'll be able to fill a hole on their rosters with a more team-friendly deal.

          But there will be an upper echelon of free agents next fall, as there are most years -- minus Arenado and Hicks, of course. And there likely will be a consistent theme among many of the top free agents. Among them:

