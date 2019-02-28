        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Law: Harper's deal with Phillies works well for both sides

          play
          What Bryce Harper brings to the Phillies (1:15)

          Check out the stats that earned Bryce Harper the largest free-agent deal of all time, a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies. (1:15)

          6:47 PM ET
          • Keith LawESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior baseball analyst for Insider
            • Was special asst. to Blue Jays GM
            • Wrote for Baseball Prospectus
            Follow on Twitter

          Well, thank goodness that's over.

          The Philadelphia Phillies became the preseason favorites in the National League East -- which is worth something, I suppose, until the games begin in earnest -- with the signing of Bryce Harper to the largest contract in baseball history by total value, yet one that is also, as odd as this might sound, kind of team-friendly. It's still a good deal for Harper, who has gone from high school phenom to No. 1 pick to MVP to now a man who'll be rich beyond any of our wildest dreams. And he doesn't even have to be peak Harper to make this a very good deal for the Phillies.

          Harper steps in as the Phillies' right fielder, replacing the disappointing Nick Williams, who has been somewhere around replacement level in a year-plus with the big club, and even just an adequate, healthy season from Harper makes that a 4- to 5-win upgrade.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices