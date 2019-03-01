With Bryce Harper, are Phillies favorites in division, entire NL or more?

Jeff Passan explains that Bryce Harper's contract with the Phillies was a business decision on both sides and there's no "ill will" about how long it took to negotiate it. (1:54)

After reaching an agreement with Bryce Harper on the biggest contract in big-league history, the Philadelphia Phillies still aren't really favorites to win anything. However, the path for the Phils to reach front-runner status just became a lot more clear, and their ceiling just became a whole lot higher.

Harper, at his best, is an MVP-level player, one who put up a 10-WAR season at age 22. He also has shown a propensity for up-and-down play. His WAR by year: 5.2, 3.7, 1.1, 10.0, 1.5, 4.7, 1.3. That's an average of 3.9, closest to his output of Season 2. But the Phillies aren't paying for his average season, and they certainly aren't paying for his sub-2 WAR seasons. They are paying for that 10-win season, or at least the allure of it, and with a solid roster already in place, another such campaign by Harper could make the Phillies the National League's best team. It's an exciting thought, if not entirely realistic.