        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          What the next 24, 48 and 113,880 hours have in store for Bryce Harper

          play
          Kapler: Signing Harper a 'huge moment' for Phillies (1:37)

          Phillies manager Gabe Kapler looks forward to working with Bryce Harper and says Philadelphia will embrace him. (1:37)

          12:00 PM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          Plenty of other superstar free agents have changed teams, from Reggie Jackson to Dave Winfield, Andre Dawson to Roger Clemens to Alex Rodriguez. But Bryce Harper forged his own path through the market, waiting and waiting through meeting after meeting.

          Now he must hit the ground running. A physical examination Friday, a news conference Saturday, and at that moment he'll be 26 days plus a few hours from his season-opening sprint into the outfield. He has lots of work to do between now and then, through an accelerated schedule.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices