Phillies manager Gabe Kapler looks forward to working with Bryce Harper and says Philadelphia will embrace him. (1:37)

Plenty of other superstar free agents have changed teams, from Reggie Jackson to Dave Winfield, Andre Dawson to Roger Clemens to Alex Rodriguez. But Bryce Harper forged his own path through the market, waiting and waiting through meeting after meeting.

Now he must hit the ground running. A physical examination Friday, a news conference Saturday, and at that moment he'll be 26 days plus a few hours from his season-opening sprint into the outfield. He has lots of work to do between now and then, through an accelerated schedule.