        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Olney: Sizing up the toughest divisions in baseball

          play
          Gomez: Harper puts the Phillies over the top (1:54)

          Pedro Gomez says the Phillies felt they already had a dynamic roster and the addition of Bryce Harper puts them over the top as World Series favorites. (1:54)

          1:00 PM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          FORT MYERS, Fla. -- The team that finished last in the NL Central in 2018 might have one of the deeper lineups in the division, the best closer and perhaps the best bullpen. The fourth-place finisher might have the best starting rotation in the group. The best offseason improvements may have been made by the club that finished third.

          It's true that the best of the NL East teams have spent the winter working to top each other, from the Atlanta Braves' addition of Josh Donaldson, to the New York Mets' megadeal for Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, to the Washington Nationals' run prevention push with Patrick Corbin and vastly improved defense, to the Philadelphia Phillies' nearly half-billion-dollar splurge in roster upgrades.

          But the NL Central is baseball's best division because there aren't any gimmes -- no clubs rebuilding or tanking, every team seemingly capable of winning half their games, or better. If you rank the divisions by overall strength, it might look something like this:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices