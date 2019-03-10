Olney: Young Indians inherit great expectations after winter turnover

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor would sometimes pose hypothetical questions to Michael Brantley -- sometimes silly questions, sometimes serious baseball stuff. Because, as Lindor said here Saturday, Brantley was his baseball dad. Reliable, somebody you could always count on. And now Michael Brantley is gone -- to the Astros. Editor's Picks Buster's Buzz: MLB should follow NBA's lead and let Harper recruit Trout to Phillies Speculation about which superstars might join forces has been great for basketball. It can be great for baseball, too.

When Mickey Callaway left the Indians to become manager of the Mets after the 2017 season, Carl Willis assumed Callaway's job as pitching coach and asked Callaway about staff leadership. If you need somebody to help you, Callaway told Willis, then Josh Tomlin is your guy. Tomlin was with the Indians organization for 13 years, and now he is gone -- to the Brewers.

Andrew Miller, a model of unselfishness, is gone, and so is the respected Cody Allen. Yan Gomes, the rock-steady personality behind the plate ... he's gone. Edwin Encarnacion? Gone. And so are Lonnie Chisenhall and Brandon Guyer, among others.

The Cleveland rotation is intact despite weeks of trade talks around Corey Kluber, and it could be the best and deepest group in the game. But as the Indians attempt to win their fourth consecutive American League Central title, they will be searching for an identity, for leadership, and there aren't obvious answers. "It's one of those things that will emerge over the course of the season," said one staffer.