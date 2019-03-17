        <
        >
          Get ESPN+

          Olney: How the new July 31 trade deadline changes everything

          Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto may have company among frequent dealers under the new trade deadline rules. Ted S. Warren/AP Photo
          9:11 AM ET
          • Buster OlneyESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • Senior writer ESPN Magazine/ESPN.com
            • Analyst/reporter ESPN television
            • Author of "The Last Night of the Yankee Dynasty"
            Follow on Twitter

          You would assume that general managers and baseball operations honchos have already asked their analysts to assess the impact of the revamped July 31 trade deadline, which has been hardened under the new rules negotiated by Major League Baseball and the players' association.

          The August waiver moves will disappear, mostly, and teams have probably started their never-ending search for the undervalued assets that will emerge in the market, through new practices and trends.

          But in recent days, evaluators offered their first impressions of how the summer's trade market will change.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices