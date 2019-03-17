Olney: How the new July 31 trade deadline changes everything

You would assume that general managers and baseball operations honchos have already asked their analysts to assess the impact of the revamped July 31 trade deadline, which has been hardened under the new rules negotiated by Major League Baseball and the players' association. Sign up for free fantasy baseball The MLB season will be here before you know it. That means it's time to draft your fantasy baseball team.

The August waiver moves will disappear, mostly, and teams have probably started their never-ending search for the undervalued assets that will emerge in the market, through new practices and trends.

But in recent days, evaluators offered their first impressions of how the summer's trade market will change.