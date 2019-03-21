Keith Law's MLB breakout players for 2019

Every March, I post a list of players who I think are primed for significant upticks in performance for the coming MLB season. These are players who already have lost their rookie status but either haven't performed at all in the majors or perhaps just haven't lived up to expectations. I ranked prospects based on their expected 2019 impact in early February, so I've excluded those players from this list. Editor's Picks Law: Julio Teheran's time in Braves rotation running out? Atlanta mainstay Julio Teheran hasn't answered the questions he faces following a shaky season in 2018.

