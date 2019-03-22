Which MLB club could be this year's surprise contender?

A year ago, the Houston Astros were favored to win the American League West, and they did. After the Astros, the Los Angeles Angels looked like the second-best club with a good shot to win a wild card. The Oakland Athletics looked like they might finish anywhere from third to last in the division. FanGraphs projected Oakland for 78 wins in 2018 before the season began. The A's defied the projections and took the league's second wild-card spot with 97 wins, getting great seasons from Matt Chapman and Jed Lowrie as well as a great bullpen performance led by Blake Treinen. Editor's Picks Which MLB teams picked up the most wins this winter Every ballclub headed into the offseason aiming to improve, but which ones do projections say did the best job of helping themselves in the standings?

Which MLB players are in danger of big downturns in 2019? We break down why this season could be hard on seemingly steady performers including an aging pitcher, one of 2018's top rookies and even an MVP. 1 Related

In the world of prognostications, Oakland surprised us all a year ago. Naturally, we're all wondering who could be this year's unexpected contender. Here are the candidates to be this year's A's.