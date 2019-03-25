Law: Scouting a matchup of the two best hitters in the 2019 draft class

This year's MLB draft class is weak in many ways. It's one of the weakest I've ever seen at the upper echelon, and it is the weakest college starting pitching crop I've ever seen, period, with maybe two pitchers right now whom I would call first-rounders (WVU's Alex Manoah and Elon's George Kirby). The strength of the class, if there is one, is in college bats, and over the past week I saw four of the best in the group, including the current No. 1 prospect in the class, Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman.
Feds: Avenatti tried to extort $20M from Nike
2hMark Schlabach
Betting favorites made history in round of 32
6hDavid Purdum
Two Georgia players arrested after bar fight
3hMark Schlabach
Women to close out WrestleMania for 1st time
5hTim Fiorvanti
Bold fantasy baseball predictions for 2019
5dTristan H. Cockcroft
Germany take some risks and reap reward
4hGabriele Marcotti