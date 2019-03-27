Law: Predicting 2019 win-loss record for every MLB team

Can the Yankees with their new additions, the Astros with Bregman's new-found focus or the Phillies after making a splash in free agency be enough to dethrone the Red Sox? (1:28)

I do this every year, and every year people get very mad online over what is truly an exercise in entertainment. I didn't build a sophisticated model to come up with these predicted standings; I wrote the whole thing on a flight home from Arizona, in fact, with spotty internet access from my chair in the sky. Please direct all flames to /dev/null. Otherwise, enjoy my predictions for the standings, postseason results and award winners for the 2019 MLB season.