Law: Predicting 2019 win-loss record for every MLB team

I do this every year, and every year people get very mad online over what is truly an exercise in entertainment. I didn't build a sophisticated model to come up with these predicted standings; I wrote the whole thing on a flight home from Arizona, in fact, with spotty internet access from my chair in the sky. Please direct all flames to /dev/null. Otherwise, enjoy my predictions for the standings, postseason results and award winners for the 2019 MLB season.
Pass interference now reviewable by NFL officials
12hKevin Seifert
Kingsbury to allow Cardinals 'cellphone breaks'
10hJosh Weinfuss
Heat raise Bosh's No. 1 jersey to the rafters
9hCameron Wolfe
Davis says 'Hard Knocks' would 'disrupt' Raiders
7hPaul Gutierrez
Mock draft recap: 10-team roto league
6dESPN Fantasy
Gronk's retirement could impact Packers' draft strategy
1dRob Demovsky