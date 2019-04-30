Law: Ranking the top 50 2019 MLB draft prospects

Have I mentioned yet that it's a bad draft class this year? I've been involved in 18 drafts now, between my time with the Blue Jays and the past 13 years with ESPN, and it's the worst college pitching crop yet, while the high school pitching crop is definitely down from the past few years -- at least where the first round is concerned. There's some depth in the prep class, both hitters and pitchers, so teams with multiple picks may still do very well, but the first round is likely to be dominated by hitters as teams flee to the perceived safety of position players, especially college guys.

