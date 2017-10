Matt Marrone ESPN.com

After struggling to start the ALCS, Astros MVP candidate Jose Altuve came back in a big way in Game 6 -- even answering an Aaron Judge home run in the top of the eighth inning with one of his own in the bottom of the frame. Teammate Carlos Correa was hardly surprised. "[He's] the best hitter on the planet, and I think he had three days in New York without hitting -- whatever. I knew he was going to come back," the shortstop said. "He's the best hitter I've ever seen. He works really hard every single day and wants to be the best ever."