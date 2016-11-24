JACKSON, Miss. -- David "Boo" Ferriss, a Boston Red Sox pitcher who helped lead the team to the 1946 World Series, has died. He was 94.

Rick Cleveland, a close friend of the former player, said Ferriss died Thursday at his home in Cleveland, Mississippi, surrounded by family. Cleveland said Ferriss had been in declining health for several weeks.

Ferriss pitched six years for the Red Sox from 1945 to 1950. He had his best season in 1946, when he finished with a 25-6 record and 3.25 ERA and was named an American League All-Star. The Shaw, Mississippi, native's career was shortened by a shoulder injury in 1947, but he finished with a 65-30 career record.

He was later the baseball coach at Delta State, where he won 639 games over 26 seasons.