Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper has married his longtime girlfriend, according to a post on his Instagram page.

Harper and his wife, Kayla Varner, were married at the San Diego Mormon Temple this weekend.

Mr. & Mrs. Harper!🙌🏻 Thank you to the insanely amazing @indiaearl..We couldn't of asked for a better day😍 A photo posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:36pm PST

The couple originally planned to be married in 2015 but canceled the ceremony before later getting engaged again.

Harper's wedding party appeared to include Nats teammate Jayson Werth and former teammate Ian Desmond.

Harper, 24, is coming off his worst year as a pro, in which he batted .243 with 24 home runs and 86 RBIs for National League East champion Washington.