The Cleveland Indians signed outfielder/first baseman Chris Colabello to a minor league deal on Tuesday.

Colabello, who received a non-roster invitation to spring training, served an 80-game suspension last season for a performance-enhancing drug violation but hit .321 for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015.

He was suspended last April after testing positive for dehydrochlormethyltestosterone, an anabolic steroid that is sold under the name Turinabol.

Chris Colabello hit 15 home runs for the Blue Jays in 2015 but was suspended for 80 games last season due to a PED violation. Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports

Colabello, 33, was batting .069 in 10 games for the Blue Jays last season at the time of his suspension. In 2015, his first season with Toronto, he hit 15 home runs and had 54 RBIs.

He has played 225 big league games in parts of four seasons, hitting .257 with an OPS of .741.

The Indians currently have a vacancy at first base as Mike Napoli is a free agent. The team has been linked to slugger Edwin Encarnacion this offseason and has had talks with Napoli about re-signing with the club.