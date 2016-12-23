The Los Angeles Angels have agreed with outfielder Ben Revere on a one-year deal worth $4 million, a source told ESPN's Buster Olney.

The Washington Nationals acquired the 28-year-old from Toronto in January for reliever Drew Storen. However, Revere suffered a strained right oblique in his first at-bat of the season, left after four innings and went on the disabled list.

Revere returned to the Nats lineup May 6 but hit .217 with two homers and 24 RBIs in 103 games.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.