DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers are bringing back catcher Alex Avila on a one-year contract worth $2 million.

Avila says he is excited for the opportunity to back up James McCann. He says his family -- including his father, Tigers general manager Al Avila -- will have something other than Christmas to celebrate this weekend at his home in Florida.

The 29-year-old Avila departed Detroit as a free agent after the 2015 season. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Detroit drafted Avila in 2008, and he hit .242 with 66 homers and 282 RBIs with the Tigers from 2009-15. He had career highs with a .295 batting average, 19 homers and 82 RBIs in 2011, when he was an All-Star.

The 29-year-old, left-handed hitter departed Detroit as a free agent after the 2015 season. He played in 57 games for the Chicago White Sox this year, hitting .213 with seven homers and 11 RBIs.