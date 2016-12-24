Former New York Yankees pitcher Mel Stottlemyre is in the hospital "fighting for his life," according to his son Todd in a Facebook post Friday.

Mel Stottlemyre announced in 2000 that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

Former New York Yankee player and coach Mel Stottlemyre poses with his plaque placed in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium in 2015. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Stottlemyre, 75, was a three-time 20 game winner for the Yankees and was a five-time All-Star. He played 11 seasons in the Bronx, from from 1964 to 1974, and compiled a career record of 164-139.

He was their pitching coach for four World Series titles (1996, 1998-2000) and also was the pitching coach on the Mets' 1986 world championship team.

In 2015, the Yankees honored Stottlemyre with a plaque in Monument Park.