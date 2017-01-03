Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang, arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence earlier this month in Seoul, is likely losing his spot on South Korea's national team in the World Baseball Classic.

South Korea manager Kim In-sik told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that he is likely to cut Kang after public opinion against him ratcheted up when it was learned this was his third DUI since 2009.

"He is a great player, but I've started to wonder if it's worth the trouble taking him to the WBC," Kim told Yonhap. "Personally, I am leaning toward taking Kang off the roster."

Rosters for the WBC, to be played March 6-22 in multiple cities, are due next month.

Kang has a .273 average and 36 home runs in two seasons with the Pirates.

He was interviewed by Chicago police last summer as a "person of interest" in a sexual assault investigation, but no charges have been filed.