Former Cleveland Indians outfielder Rajai Davis has agreed on a contract with the Oakland Athletics for one year and $6 million, a source told ESPN's Jim Bowden.

Davis, who revived his career in his first season with Cleveland, was one of the crucial players who helped get the AL champions to the World Series.

The 36-year-old led the AL with 43 steals and helped solidify the outfield when All-Star Michael Brantley wasn't able to come back from shoulder surgery.

The deal was earlier reported by Yahoo! Sports.

Davis struggled in the playoffs, but he provided a magical moment in Game 7 of the Series. Davis connected on a two-run homer in the eighth inning off Cubs closer Aroldis Chapman to tie it 6 before the Indians lost 8-7 in 10 innings, preventing Cleveland from winning its first title since 1948.

Even though a qualifying offer wasn't extended to Davis, Indians president Chris Antonetti said the team has strong interest in re-signing him. He finished the year with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 454 at-bats.