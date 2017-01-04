Pirates third baseman Jung Ho Kang, facing a possible indictment after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence last month in Seoul, has been cut from South Korea's national team for the upcoming the World Baseball Classic.

South Korea manager Kim In-sik told Yonhap News Agency on Monday that he was likely to cut Kang after public opinion against him ratcheted up when it became known this was his third DUI since 2009. Kim made the decision to do so after meeting his coaching staff on Wednesday.

"As we all know, Kang has had some issues," Kim said at a news conference following the meeting. "So our coaching staff made this call [to drop him]."

Seoul police said they have handed over to prosecutors the results of their investigation into Kang's arrest on Dec. 2, when he was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident.

Rosters for the WBC, to be played March 6-22 in multiple cities, are due next month.

Kang has a .273 average and 36 home runs in two seasons with the Pirates.

He was interviewed by Chicago police last summer as a "person of interest" in a sexual assault investigation, but no charges have been filed.