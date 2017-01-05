Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis said Wednesday he is cancer free after having surgery in November for testicular cancer.

"I feel great," Bettis told SiriusXM MLB Network Radio. "I got an early Christmas present the other day. The doctor called me on Dec. 22 and told me that I'm cancer-free, so all is good and I'm ready to push forward here."

The right-hander said he expects to be on schedule preparing for the 2017 season, having only missed two weeks from his offseason conditioning program.

"After that two-week process, I started full workouts," Bettis said. "I'm actually throwing now and working out again."

Bettis, coming off a season in which he went 14-8 with a 4.79 ERA in 32 starts, is expected to be a key piece in the Rockies' rotation.