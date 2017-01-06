Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips used his no-trade rights to block a deal to the Atlanta Braves in November, according to a report by FoxSports.com.

Phillips, 35, has the right to reject a trade because of his 10-and-5 status, which players accrue with 10 years of major league experience and five straight years with the same team.

His veto of the Braves deal marked the third time in the past two offseasons that Phillips has blocked a trade. Last year, he rejected trades to the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Braves' deal with Phillips fell through while they were pursuing free-agent infielder Sean Rodriguez, who ultimately agreed to a two-year, $11.5 million contract with Atlanta on Nov. 24.

Phillips signed a six-year, $72 million extension with Cincinnati before the 2012 season and has one year and $14 million left on his current deal.

He hit .291 with 11 home runs and 64 RBIs in 141 games last season.