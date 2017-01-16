        <
        >

          ESPN's 2017 Hall of Fame ballot

          8:30 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the Baseball Writers' Association of America election results at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Seventeen voters from ESPN submitted ballots this year, and their votes are listed below.

          The eligible players needed at least 13 votes to garner 75 percent of ESPN's total.

          Listed in alphabetical order, here are the 17 ESPN voters who submitted ballots: Jim Caple, Jerry Crasnick, Pedro Gomez, Dan Graziano, Paul Gutierrez, Tim Kurkjian, Scott Lauber, Joe McDonald, Ian O'Connor, Doug Padilla, Nick Pietruszkiewicz, Adam Rubin, Mark Saxon, Claire Smith, Barry Stanton, Jayson Stark and Jean-Jacques Taylor.

          Voting breakdown

          *(Indicates first-time candidate)

          Tim Raines

          Tim Raines, 16 votes (94.1 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

          Edgar Martinez

          Edgar Martinez, 15 votes (88.2 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

          Jeff Bagwell

          Jeff Bagwell, 14 votes (82.4 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

          Vladimir Guerrero

          *Vladimir Guerrero, 14 votes (82.4 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, McDonald, Lauber, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stark, Taylor.

          Trevor Hoffman

          Trevor Hoffman, 13 votes (76.5 percent)

          Voters: Crasnick, Gomez, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

          Barry Bonds

          Barry Bonds, 13 votes (76.5 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stark, Taylor.

          Roger Clemens

          Roger Clemens, 13 votes (76.5 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stark, Taylor.

          Ivan Rodriguez

          *Ivan Rodriguez, 12 votes (70.6 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Stark, Taylor.

          Mike Mussina

          Mike Mussina, 12 votes (70.6 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Gomez, Graziano, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Saxon, Stark, Taylor.

          Curt Schilling

          Curt Schilling, 7 votes (41.2 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, O'Connor, Smith, Stark.

          Lee Smith

          Lee Smith, 6 votes (35.3 percent)

          Voters: Gomez, Gutierrez, O'Connor, Rubin, Smith, Taylor

          Manny Ramirez

          *Manny Ramirez, 5 votes (29.4 percent)

          Voters: McDonald, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon.

          Fred McGriff

          Fred McGriff, 3 votes (17.6 percent)

          Voters: Caple, Gomez, Graziano

          Jeff Kent

          Jeff Kent, 3 votes (17.6 percent)

          Voters: Graziano, Gutierrez, Saxon

          Sammy Sosa

          Sammy Sosa, 3 votes (17.6 percent)

          Voters: McDonald, Pietruszkiewicz, Smith

          Billy Wagner

          *Billy Wagner, 2 votes (11.8 percent)

          Voters: Graziano, Lauber

          Jorge Posada

          Jorge Posada, 1 vote (5.9 percent)

          Voter: Graziano

          Players who didn't receive votes: Gary Sheffield, Larry Walker, *Mike Cameron, *J.D. Drew, *Magglio Ordonez, *Derrek Lee, *Tim Wakefield, *Edgar Renteria, *Melvin Mora, *Carlos Guillen, *Casey Blake, *Jason Varitek, *Orlando Cabrera, *Pat Burrell, *Freddy Sanchez, *Arthur Rhodes, *Matt Stairs.