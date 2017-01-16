The Baseball Hall of Fame will announce the Baseball Writers' Association of America election results at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Seventeen voters from ESPN submitted ballots this year, and their votes are listed below.

The eligible players needed at least 13 votes to garner 75 percent of ESPN's total.

Listed in alphabetical order, here are the 17 ESPN voters who submitted ballots: Jim Caple, Jerry Crasnick, Pedro Gomez, Dan Graziano, Paul Gutierrez, Tim Kurkjian, Scott Lauber, Joe McDonald, Ian O'Connor, Doug Padilla, Nick Pietruszkiewicz, Adam Rubin, Mark Saxon, Claire Smith, Barry Stanton, Jayson Stark and Jean-Jacques Taylor.

Voting breakdown

*(Indicates first-time candidate)

Tim Raines, 16 votes (94.1 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

Edgar Martinez, 15 votes (88.2 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

Jeff Bagwell, 14 votes (82.4 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

*Vladimir Guerrero, 14 votes (82.4 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, McDonald, Lauber, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stark, Taylor.

Trevor Hoffman, 13 votes (76.5 percent)

Voters: Crasnick, Gomez, Graziano, Gutierrez, Kurkjian, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Smith, Stanton, Stark, Taylor.

Barry Bonds, 13 votes (76.5 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stark, Taylor.

Roger Clemens, 13 votes (76.5 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Smith, Stark, Taylor.

*Ivan Rodriguez, 12 votes (70.6 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon, Stark, Taylor.

Mike Mussina, 12 votes (70.6 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Gomez, Graziano, Kurkjian, Lauber, McDonald, O'Connor, Padilla, Saxon, Stark, Taylor.

Curt Schilling, 7 votes (41.2 percent)

Voters: Caple, Crasnick, Kurkjian, Lauber, O'Connor, Smith, Stark.

Lee Smith, 6 votes (35.3 percent)

Voters: Gomez, Gutierrez, O'Connor, Rubin, Smith, Taylor

*Manny Ramirez, 5 votes (29.4 percent)

Voters: McDonald, Padilla, Pietruszkiewicz, Rubin, Saxon.

Fred McGriff, 3 votes (17.6 percent)

Voters: Caple, Gomez, Graziano

Jeff Kent, 3 votes (17.6 percent)

Voters: Graziano, Gutierrez, Saxon

Sammy Sosa, 3 votes (17.6 percent)

Voters: McDonald, Pietruszkiewicz, Smith

*Billy Wagner, 2 votes (11.8 percent)

Voters: Graziano, Lauber

Jorge Posada, 1 vote (5.9 percent)

Voter: Graziano

Players who didn't receive votes: Gary Sheffield, Larry Walker, *Mike Cameron, *J.D. Drew, *Magglio Ordonez, *Derrek Lee, *Tim Wakefield, *Edgar Renteria, *Melvin Mora, *Carlos Guillen, *Casey Blake, *Jason Varitek, *Orlando Cabrera, *Pat Burrell, *Freddy Sanchez, *Arthur Rhodes, *Matt Stairs.