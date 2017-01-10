The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a contract with free-agent outfielder Colby Rasmus, a source told ESPN's Jim Bowden on Monday night.

The 30-year-old will play one of the outfield corners against right-handed pitchers and also get some time at designated hitter and backing up center fielder Kevin Kiermaier, the source said.

Rasmus was the Houston Astros' second-highest-paid player last season, making $8 million, but batted just .206 in 107 games while dealing with various injuries.

FanRag Sports earlier reported Rasmus' deal with the Rays.

Rasmus hit .238 with a career-high 25 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2015, his first season with the then-AL wild-card champion Astros. He had four homers in six postseason games, including one in the AL wild-card matchup with the Yankees.

Rasmus, a first-round pick of the Cardinals out of high school in 2005, is a career .241 hitter with 156 home runs in eight big league seasons with the Astros, Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays.