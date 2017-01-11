The Chicago Cubs will take up President Barack Obama on his invitation to visit him at the White House before his departure later this month.
The Cubs will visit Monday, a team source confirmed to ESPN's Jim Bowden.
Obama extended the invitation to manager Joe Maddon during a congratulatory telephone call in early November as he flew back to Washington aboard Air Force One.
Obama also tweeted the invitation shortly after the Cubs won their first championship since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings.
The Cubs aren't Obama's preferred baseball team; his loyalties lie with the White Sox.
White House spokesman Eric Schultz said Obama rooted for the Cubs because he's from Chicago and the White Sox didn't make it to the championship.
Obama said the championship "is actually, for Cubs fans, the greatest thing since sliced bread."
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.