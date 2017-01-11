The Seattle Mariners acquired left-hander Drew Smyly from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday in exchange for three players.

Headed to Tampa Bay are outfielder Mallex Smith (acquired earlier in the day from the Atlanta Braves), infielder Carlos Vargas and left-hander Ryan Yarbrough. Drew Smyly is the latest addition to the Mariners after Seattle sent three players to Tampa Bay to acquire him on Wednesday. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

"We have been clear that one of our top priorities this offseason was to continue to bolster our starting rotation," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. "Today's moves allowed us to add an experienced pitcher to our starting group. Drew took the ball 30 times last season, threw over 175 innings and is a proven performer in the American League. He's a good fit for our club."

Earlier Wednesday, the Mariners acquired Smith and right-hander Shae Simmons from the Braves in exchange for left-handed pitching prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows.

Smyly, 27, was 7-12 with 4.88 ERA last season, establishing career highs in starts (30), innings (175 1/3) and strikeouts (167).

Smith, 23, made his major league debut for the Braves last season, hitting .238 with three homers and 22 RBIs in 72 games. He also had 16 stolen bases.

Vargas, 17, hit .242 with seven home runs and 35 RBIs in his rookie season with the DSL Mariners in 2016. He signed as an international free agent in July 2015.

Yarbrough, 25, was named Southern League Pitcher of the Year after going 12-4 with a 2.95 ERA in 25 starts for Double-A Jackson.