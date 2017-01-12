The Oakland Athletics have reached a two-year deal with reliever Santiago Casilla, according to multiple reports.

The 36-year-old right-hander broke into the majors with the A's in 2004 and stayed there through the 2009 season. He then jumped across the bay and played for the Giants from 2010 until 2016.

Casilla had 31 saves and a 3.57 ERA in 62 appearances for San Francisco last season. He had served as the Giants' primary closer since midway through the 2014 season but lost the role in mid-September after recording his major-league-tying ninth blown save of 2016.