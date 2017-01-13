ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Second baseman Danny Espinosa has agreed to a $5,425,000, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, avoiding salary arbitration with his new team.

Under the deal completed Thursday, Espinosa gets a hefty raise from the $2,875,000 he earned last season as the Washington Nationals' shortstop. His batting average dropped to .209 last year, but he reached career highs with 24 homers and 72 RBI.

The Angels acquired the Orange County native in a trade last month for two minor league pitchers.

Los Angeles is hoping Espinosa will remedy two seasons of problems at second base. A free-swinging power hitter with an above-average glove, Espinosa didn't play second base last season, but has extensive experience there.

Four Angels remain eligible for arbitration, including right fielder Kole Calhoun and starting pitchers Garrett Richards and Matt Shoemaker.