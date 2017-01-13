The Boston Red Sox have avoided salary arbitration with Jackie Bradley Jr., agreeing to a $3.6 million deal with the All-Star outfielder, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Bradley made $546,500 last season and will be eligible for arbitration in each of the next three years.

Bradley, 26, enjoyed a breakout season in 2016, batting .267 with career highs of 26 home runs, 87 RBIs and 94 runs scored. He was voted a starter for the American League in the All-Star Game and helped Boston win the AL East with a 93-69 record.

A first-round draft selection in 2011, Bradley is a .237 career hitter with 40 homers and 170 RBIs in parts of four seasons with the Red Sox.