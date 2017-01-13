Cody Allen has agreed to a one-year, $7.35 million deal with the Cleveland Indians, avoiding salary arbitration with the reigning American League champions, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

Allen, who led the Indians in saves each of the past three years, made $4.15 million last season.

Allen posted a 2.51 ERA and finished with 32 saves in 67 appearances last season. The hard-throwing right-hander also was outstanding in the Indians' run to the World Series, recording six saves and not allowing a run in 13 2/3 innings during the postseason.

Allen, 28, is 17-16 with a 2.61 ERA over parts of five seasons, all with the Indians. He has 90 saves since becoming Cleveland's closer midway through the 2014 season.