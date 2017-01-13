The Houston Astros and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have reached agreement on a one-year deal for $9.15 million, it was announced Friday.

Keuchel, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015 after going 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA, will avoid arbitration by getting a raise after making $7,275,000 in 2016.

He struggled last season as he went 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA. Keuchel looked sharper in August, but was shut down after a start on Aug. 27 because of shoulder inflammation and didn't pitch again.

Keuchel, who is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2018 season, is expected to again lead the rotation. The Astros are looking to rebound from an 84-win season that was hampered by an offense that ranked eighth in the AL in runs and ninth in OPS.