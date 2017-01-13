Third baseman Nolan Arenado, who led the National League with 41 home runs last season, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Colorado Rockies worth $29.5 million, a source told ESPN's Jerry Crasnick on Friday.

Under terms of the deal, Arenado will make $11.75 million in 2017 and $17.75 million in 2018, the source told ESPN. The two-time All-Star selection made $5 million last season.

Arenado won his fourth Gold Glove this past season in four major league seasons. He was also honored with his second straight Silver Slugger award after finishing the season with a major-league best 133 RBIs.

He also was second in the National League in runs (116), slugging percentage (.570) and was sixth in OPS (.932).

Since entering the majors with the Rockies in 2013, Arenado has 111 home runs, 376 RBIs and a career .285 batting average.

The 25-year-old will represent the United States at the 2017 World Baseball Classic, which will take place during spring training.