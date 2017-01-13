The Kansas City Royals and star first baseman Eric Hosmer agreed to a one-year deal worth $12.25 million on Friday, according to multiple reports.

The sides avoided arbitration with the agreement, but Hosmer still is scheduled to become a free agent after the 2017 season.

Hosmer, 27, made $8.25 million in 2016, his sixth season with the Royals. The three-time Gold Glove winner posted career highs in home runs (25) and RBIs (104) last season while batting .266.

Hosmer has a .277 batting average and 102 homers in his six-year career with Kansas City.