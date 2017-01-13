The Chicago Cubs have appointed former catcher David Ross as special assistant to baseball operations.

Editor's Picks World Series win is 'storybook' ending for Ross Wednesday night, the Cubs found out what it felt like to pop a 108-year-old bottle of champagne. And it's possible no one enjoyed it more, in his final game, than David Ross.

David Ross says goodbye to Wrigley How does Cubs catcher David Ross prepare for his final start at Wrigley Field -- and maybe of his career? A little family time, plenty of chats with his pitcher and a shoutout from Eddie Vedder.

Simone Biles, David Ross and J.R. Smith celebrate the craziest sports year ever What do you get when you put Simone Biles, David Ross and J.R. Smith in a room together? The unpredictable energy that defined 2016. 2 Related

Ross retired following the 2016 season after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in seven games to win the World Series. At age 39, 228 days, Ross -- who spent two seasons with the Cubs -- became the oldest player to hit a home run in a Game 7 of a World Series.

Known as "Grandpa Rossy," Ross was carried off the field by his teammates following the Game 7 victory that earned the Cubs their first World Series title in 108 years.

A career .229 hitter, Ross spent 15 years in the majors with seven teams. He had previously won the pennent with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.

According to the team, Ross will assist with major league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the Cubs' front office.