The Chicago Cubs have appointed former catcher David Ross as special assistant to baseball operations.
Ross retired following the 2016 season after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians in seven games to win the World Series. At age 39, 228 days, Ross -- who spent two seasons with the Cubs -- became the oldest player to hit a home run in a Game 7 of a World Series.
Known as "Grandpa Rossy," Ross was carried off the field by his teammates following the Game 7 victory that earned the Cubs their first World Series title in 108 years.
A career .229 hitter, Ross spent 15 years in the majors with seven teams. He had previously won the pennent with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.
According to the team, Ross will assist with major league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the Cubs' front office.