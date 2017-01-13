The San Diego Padres will have Wil Myers in their lineup for the foreseeable future.

Myers, a first-time All-Star in 2016, has agreed to a six-year extension with the Padres, club sources told ESPN's Jim Bowden.

Fox Sports, which first reported the agreement, says the deal is worth more than $80 million.

The deal is pending a physical. Myers, who played primarily first base in 2016, had been eligible for arbitration.

After battling injuries for two seasons, the 22-year-old Myers stayed healthy for San Diego in 2016, appearing in 157 games and batting .259 with 28 home runs and 94 RBIs. That was his best season since 2013, when he hit .293 with 13 home runs and 53 RBIs in 88 games for the Tampa Bay Rays as a rookie.

The Rays traded Myers to the Padres in 2014.