Tyson Ross has a new home, with the right-hander agreeing to a one-year deal with the Rangers, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jim Bowden on Friday.

The deal is for $6 million, plus incentives, according to multiple reports. MLB.com first reported that Ross signed with the Rangers.

Ross, 29, was sidelined by shoulder issues in 2016, making just one start for the Padres. But he was an All-Star in 2014, going 13-14 with a 2.81 ERA. And he followed that up with a solid 2015, going 10-12 with a 3.26 ERA.

Ross, a free agent, also had been linked to the World Series champion Cubs.