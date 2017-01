The Chicago Cubs and 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year, $15.64 million deal, an MLB source confirmed to ESPN's Jerry Crasnick.

FanRag Sports first reported the agreement.

Arrieta, 30, made $10.7 million through arbitration in 2016, when he went 18-8 with a 3.10 ERA during the regular season and then helped the Cubs to their long-awaited World Series championship.

The right-hander is eligible for free agency in 2018.